Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 1,512 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,472 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,160,000 after acquiring an additional 381,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.39. 306,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

