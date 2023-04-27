Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $2,001,591 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.50. 50,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Articles

