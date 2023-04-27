Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.65 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $424,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,581 shares of company stock worth $9,125,096. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.94. 1,736,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,142,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.12. The company has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

