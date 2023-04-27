Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day moving average is $172.34.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.24% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

