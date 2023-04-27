Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $452.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.95. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

