Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of ITT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ITT by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ITT by 709.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.41. 69,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.20.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

