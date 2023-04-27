Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 136,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,404. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.92%.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

