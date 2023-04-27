Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 38.33%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.63. 83,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,686. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.92%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MTDR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

