Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.
Mattel Stock Up 6.1 %
MAT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 6,229,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,108. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $26.99.
Institutional Trading of Mattel
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 677,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 331,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mattel Company Profile
Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mattel (MAT)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.