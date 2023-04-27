Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Mattel Stock Up 6.1 %

MAT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 6,229,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,108. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Get Mattel alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 677,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 331,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel Company Profile

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.