MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $40.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

MaxLinear Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MXL opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MaxLinear has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

