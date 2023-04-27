McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Gartner comprises approximately 3.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $26,404,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Gartner by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Gartner by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,443,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Gartner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.01. 232,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,743. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

