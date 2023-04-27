McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $99.13. 3,945,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,241,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.