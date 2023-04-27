McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,300 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 31,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Woodward Trading Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWD. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Woodward from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

WWD stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.22. The stock had a trading volume of 92,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,482. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.