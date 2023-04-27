McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 84 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 2.5% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.48. The stock had a trading volume of 800,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average is $137.53. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $162.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.