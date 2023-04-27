McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

CP stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.09. 1,823,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,639. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

