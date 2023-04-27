McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $289.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.72. McDonald’s has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $295.00. The stock has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

