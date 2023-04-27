MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,775.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MDJM Stock Performance

MDJH stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. MDJM has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

MDJM Company Profile

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

