MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,775.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MDJM Stock Performance
MDJH stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. MDJM has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.54.
MDJM Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDJM (MDJH)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.