Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading Down 6.3%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $189.30 and last traded at $191.15. 239,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 347,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Medpace by 42.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 10.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Medpace by 27.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.