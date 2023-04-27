MELD (MELD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.91 Million

MELD (MELD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. MELD has a total market cap of $40.62 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MELD has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,629,508,515 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02686085 USD and is up 6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,498,565.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

