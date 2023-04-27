Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 480 ($5.99) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 175 ($2.19) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 248 ($3.10).

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 400.40 ($5.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,106.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.45. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 284.46 ($3.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 513.90 ($6.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is presently -5,384.62%.

In other news, insider Peter Dilnot bought 32,111 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £122,021.80 ($152,393.91). Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

