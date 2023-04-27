Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $2.83-2.93 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.86. 304,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,851. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $82.99.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,001,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 712.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

