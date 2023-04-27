Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $90.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $81.63 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,069,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,069,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 508,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

