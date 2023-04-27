Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $263.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $257.00 to $263.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.35.

NASDAQ META opened at $209.40 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.38.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

