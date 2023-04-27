Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Methanex Stock Performance
Shares of MEOH stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 434,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,600. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $54.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MEOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.
Institutional Trading of Methanex
About Methanex
Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
