MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $122.71 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $27.57 or 0.00095087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00027167 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019421 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018338 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,976.02 or 0.99924949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.62334557 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $4,067,092.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

