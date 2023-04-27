Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Reduced by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $52,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,757,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after buying an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,454.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,496.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,445.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

