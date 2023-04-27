Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $111,372,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $75.41.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,640 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

