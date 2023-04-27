Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.93-9.29 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $156.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.82.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.8 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average is $156.41. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $207.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.