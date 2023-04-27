Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,927. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $223.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth $903,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

