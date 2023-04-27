Miller Industries (MLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.85 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Price Performance

NYSE MLR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,946. The stock has a market cap of $371.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.04. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

MLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 381,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.