Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Trading 25.8% Higher

Shares of Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) traded up 25.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 110,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 30,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

