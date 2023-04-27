Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,092 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. United Microelectronics makes up 2.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 24,182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,143 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in United Microelectronics by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,054,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,292,000 after buying an additional 4,488,598 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,288,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,403,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 116.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,456,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 4,914,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,255,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Microelectronics Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.