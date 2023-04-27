Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 17,300 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 17,300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up about 0.8% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,344 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 20,286 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 162,358 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,980 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,005,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,435,979. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

