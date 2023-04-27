Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 2,883 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.43. 45,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

