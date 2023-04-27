Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $26,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

LVS traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

