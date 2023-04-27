Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $125.91. 1,280,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average is $124.84. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $2,214,779.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at $44,900,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.