Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 423.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.38.

LULU stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $374.68. 384,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,045. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.05. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $386.70. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.