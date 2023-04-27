Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 1,968 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.51. 2,828,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601,821. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.85. The company has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

