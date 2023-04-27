Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $20.25 EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $21.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.92. 943,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.99. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. American Trust increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $2,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

