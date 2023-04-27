Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Trading Up 6.8% on Earnings Beat

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $294.46 and last traded at $294.29. 379,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 531,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.57.

The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.99.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

