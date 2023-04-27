Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 3.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $38,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,548,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $73.00. 1,413,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,980. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $73.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

