Monero Price Tops $154.36 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $154.36 or 0.00524533 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $67.17 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00304610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00397848 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,271,443 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.