Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Trading Up 3.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $316.55 and last traded at $313.66. Approximately 191,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 813,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.65.

The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.80.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

