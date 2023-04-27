MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $22.12. 114,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 227,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLTX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

