Morgan Stanley Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.
Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend by an average of 31.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.
Morgan Stanley Stock Performance
MS opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
