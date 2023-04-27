Morgan Stanley Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend by an average of 31.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

