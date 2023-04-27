Morgan Stanley (MS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 4/20/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/19/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/12/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/5/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/3/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/24/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/23/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $107.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/16/2023 – Morgan Stanley is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/14/2023 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.26. 1,415,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,664,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

