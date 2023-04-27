Morgan Stanley (MS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $107.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Morgan Stanley is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.26. 1,415,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,664,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

