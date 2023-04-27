Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 761,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. The company has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

