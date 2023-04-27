Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.13. 17,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$669.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.90.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

