MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.92

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 456199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.70.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

