MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRGGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYR Group stock traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.93. 239,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,425. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.40. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at MYR Group

In other news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,177,800.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,452,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in MYR Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MYR Group by 696.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Earnings History for MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

