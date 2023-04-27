MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYR Group stock traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.93. 239,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,425. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.40. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at MYR Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

In other news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,177,800.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,452,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in MYR Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MYR Group by 696.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

